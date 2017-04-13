U.S., Russia still far apart as Syria haunts talks

Russia's President Vladimir Putin hosted U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the Kremlin Wednesday, but the rival powers failed to bridge a deep gap of trust. In the wake of the meeting, Russia then vetoed a U.S.-backed resolution at the U.N. demanding the Syrian government cooperate with an investigation of a suspected chemical attack that the West blames on Moscow's ally Bashar Assad.



Trump envoy Tillerson's talks with Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have been haunted by the incident that saw the U.S. launch a punitive strike against Assad's forces.



– even as Tillerson, Putin and Lavrov discussed their differences in Moscow – a fresh storm broke at the United Nations Security Council in New York.



Putin meanwhile accused Assad's opponents of planning to stage chemical attacks to be blamed on Damascus in order to lure the United States deeper into the conflict.

...