EU-Turkey ties hang in referendum balance

The future of badly strained EU-Turkey relations hangs in the balance Sunday when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asks voters to give him increased powers that opponents say will lead to authoritarian rule.



Ties with the European Union are a key issue for Turks long-promised membership of the bloc and Erdogan has rounded savagely on Brussels at the slightest criticism of his actions.



As for Turkey's EU membership bid, it would be back "on the table" after the referendum, he said Sunday.



The Nazi jibes in particular seem a new departure as Ankara lashed out after the cancellation in several EU member states of pro-Erdogan referendum rallies.



At the same time, analysts said, the EU and strategically-placed Turkey still had many shared interests as major trading and investment partners.

