Abbas seeks 'unprecedented' steps to end Palestinian split

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned that he will take "unprecedented steps" to end the political division between his West Bank-based autonomy government and the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.



Abbas did not explain, but could try to use financial pressure to extract concessions from Hamas which seized Gaza from him in 2007 .



Hamas control of Gaza weakens Abbas, undermining his claim that he speaks for all Palestinians.



Hamas drove pro-Abbas forces from Gaza in 2007, a year after winning Palestinian parliament elections.



A national unity government set up by Abbas in 2014, after a deal with Hamas, never got off the ground in Gaza.



Last month, Hamas set up an administrative committee for Gaza, further angering Abbas.

