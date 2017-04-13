UK says South Sudan violence amounts to 'genocide'

Civil war erupted in South Sudan in 2013 after a power struggle between President Salva Kiir -- who is ethnic Dinka -- and his former deputy Riek Machar from the Nuer community.



The Dinka and Nuer are the two largest ethnic groups in South Sudan and with their history of bloody rivalry, fighting quickly pitted the two against each other.



Refugees fleeing fighting in South Sudan have told AFP of targeted killings by government troops, who identify people according to language or tribal scarring before slaughtering them.



United Nations experts in early December reported "ethnic cleansing" in several parts of South Sudan.

