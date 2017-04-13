Russia, US at odds as OPCW probes Syria gas attack

The international body on chemical weapons control is testing samples from a suspected nerve gas attack that killed at least 87 people in Syria last week and could produce a report on the matter within three weeks, the British delegation to the commission said Thursday.



The report comes one day after Russia vetoed a Western-backed U.N. Security Council resolution demanding a speedy probe into the April 4 attack on Khan Sheikhoun.



The U.S. blamed the Syrian government for the attack and fired 59 missiles at an air base in central Syria killing nine people.



Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, said Thursday he expected the OPCW to conduct an extensive probe into the attack, and insisted the organization visit both Khan Sheikhoun and the air base struck by U.S. missiles.

...