US berates Syria at OPCW meeting on Syria chemical attack

Syrian authorities – "abetted by Russia's continuing efforts to bury the truth" – still possess and use chemical weapons, an American diplomat told the international chemical weapons watchdog on Thursday.



The meeting was called to discuss the April 4 attack on the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun that killed nearly 90 people.



Washington in retaliation launched missile strikes on a Syrian air base they say was the starting point for the chemical weapons attack, a move that ratcheted up tensions between the United States and Syria's ally Russia.



Syria joined the OPCW in 2013 under severe international pressure following a deadly chemical attack on a Damascus suburb.



In Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday that OPCW inspectors should visit both the Syrian air base, which the U.S. said served as a platform for the attack, and Khan Sheikhoun to get a full and objective picture.

