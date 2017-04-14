‘Rat of the sky’ irks Algerians

"It's not a bird, it's a rat – and it's squatting on my terrace," Ali says of his new neighbor, a yellow-legged gull – a pest ubiquitous in the Algerian capital.



The yellow-legged gull, only recently classified as a species distinct from the herring gull, is invasive, aggressive, noisy and very messy.



The gull has adapted well to the urban environment, swapping its normal cliffside dwellings for terraces on the capital's high-rise apartment blocks where it builds nests out of rags, bones and bits of plastic.



As they are difficult to locate, the real figures may be much higher, Derradji says.



That poses tough problems, she says, adding that the gull preys on smaller urban birds.



Despite its poor reputation, the yellow-legged gull has its fans.

...