British official: South Sudan violence is tribal ‘genocide’

South Sudan's civil war is now genocide, with violence perpetrated along tribal lines, a senior British official said, urging African leaders to do more to end the conflict in which tens of thousands of people have been killed.



"It's tribal, it's absolutely tribal, so on that basis it's genocide," she said of the violence, speaking to the Associated Press Wednesday night.



Her comments are the rare declaration by any government official of genocide in South Sudan.



Patel spoke after visiting South Sudan, where she met President Salva Kiir, whose government repeatedly has been accused of blocking food aid to some areas and harassing aid workers.



South Sudanese government officials repeatedly have denied that the country is experiencing genocide and ethnic cleansing.

