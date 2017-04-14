Rebel court sentences Yemen journalist to death

A Yemeni court in the rebel-held capital has sentenced a veteran journalist to death on charges of spying for neighboring Saudi Arabia, the press union and rebel media said Thursday. Since March 2015, oil-rich Saudi Arabia has been part of a military intervention against the rebels and their allies in the kingdom's impoverished neighbor.



Prosecutors alleged that Jubaihi had been receiving a monthly salary of 4,500 Saudi riyals ($1,200) from Riyadh since 2010, four years before the rebels overran the capital, Saba added.



Press watchdogs and human rights groups have been deeply critical of the rebels' treatment of journalists as the conflict in the Arabian Peninsula country has escalated over the past two years.

