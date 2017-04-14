Packed morgue reveals toll of Mosul conflict

The stench hits you long before you reach the morgue where the latest casualties of the war between Daesh (ISIS) militants and Iraqi forces are kept.



In those cases, the body is transferred to a new mortuary on the eastern side of Mosul, which is under the control of Iraqi security forces.



One worker at the morgue knows the scale of Daesh's two and half year killing spree better than most. He was an employee at the morgue in Mosul when Daesh overran the city in the summer of 2014 and kept working there until just over one month ago.



The militants, who assumed control of hospitals across Mosul and appointed an "Emir of Health," did not allow the morgue workers to conduct autopsies on their victims.



As for Daesh's own dead, the morgue worker said he was forced to fabricate the cause of death on the certificates of Iraqi fighters slain in battle, such as "car accident".



During the battle for Mosul's eastern half, the morgue worker said he had received the corpses of 72 militants in a single day, estimating a total of 2,000 had passed through in the three months it took Iraqi forces to rout them.

...