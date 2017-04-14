Syria berated at OPCW meeting on chemical attack

Syrian authorities – "abetted by Russia's continuing efforts to bury the truth" – still possess and use chemical weapons, an American diplomat told the international chemical weapons watchdog Thursday.



The meeting was called to discuss the April 4 attack on the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun that killed nearly 90 people.



Washington in retaliation launched missile strikes on a Syrian air base they say was the starting point for the chemical weapons attack, a move that ratcheted up tensions between the U.S. and Syria's ally Russia.



Russia and Syria claim the Khan Sheikhoun victims were killed by toxic agents released from a rebel chemical arsenal hit by Syrian warplanes.



In separate developments, a misdirected airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling Daesh (ISIS) in northern Syria, the U.S. military said Thursday.



Central Command said the strike was launched Tuesday. The SDF acknowledged the strike Thursday, saying a number of its fighters were killed and wounded.

...