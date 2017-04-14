Abbas seeks ‘unprecedented’ steps to end Palestinian split

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned that he will take "unprecedented steps" to end the political division between his West Bank-based autonomous government and the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.



The escalating rhetoric comes ahead of a planned meeting between Abbas and President Donald Trump that will likely focus on a possible resumption of Palestinian-Israeli negotiations about Palestinian statehood.



Hamas control of Gaza weakens Abbas, undermining his claim that he speaks for all Palestinians.



Abbas and his supporters seek a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, lands Israel captured in 1967 .



Abbas signaled earlier this month that despite Hamas control, Gaza is economically dependent on payments from his donor-funded Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.



Barhoum accused Abbas of trying to pressure Hamas ahead of his meeting with Trump.

