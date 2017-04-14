U.S. uses ‘mother of all bombs’ for first time in Afghanistan

The United States dropped a massive GBU-43 bomb, the largest non-nuclear bomb it has ever used in combat, in eastern Afghanistan Thursday against a series of caves used by Daesh (ISIS) militants, the military said. It was the first time the United States has used this size of bomb in a conflict.



Gen. John Nicholson, the head of U.S. and international forces in Afghanistan, said the bomb was used against caves and bunkers housing fighters of Daesh in Afghanistan, also known as ISIS-K.



Last week, a U.S. soldier was killed in the same district while conducting operations against Daesh.

