Egypt Copts mark solemn Good Friday

Egyptian Copts observed a solemn Good Friday with prayers and fasting, as the community reeled from a pair of church bombings that killed dozens on Palm Sunday.



On Friday, Copts attended churches across the country to commemorate the day they believe Jesus Christ was crucified.



The rites were especially mournful for the Christian minority following last Sunday's suicide bombings at churches in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria which killed 45 people, Coptic Bishop Kirillos told AFP.



The church had announced it would scale back Easter celebrations to a simple mass in the wake of the bombings.

