Russia, Iran and Syria issue warning to US

Russia, Syria and Iran strongly warned the United States Friday against launching new strikes Syria and called for an international probe into last week's chemical attack there.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who hosted his Iranian and Syrian counterparts at a trilateral meeting in Moscow, denounced last week's U.S. attack on Syria as a "flagrant violation" of international law and warned that any further such action would entail "grave consequences not only for regional but global security".



Lavrov said the U.S. strike on the Syrian base has undermined peace efforts in Syria and reflected Washington's focus on ousting Syrian President Bashar Assad's government.

...