Erdogan rules out federal system in Turkey after controversy

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday ruled out introducing any federal system in Turkey, after an angry backlash to comments by an adviser from nationalists key to his success in this weekend's referendum.



Turks will decide on Sunday whether to approve boosting Erdogan's powers under an executive presidency, which would also see the role of prime minister axed.



Erdogan's adviser Sukru Karatepe was accused this week of suggesting in an Ankara publication that, if approved, the changes could lead to a federal system in the country but the government said his comments were misunderstood.



Erdogan was forced to reject such changes after he was slammed by far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli for his adviser's remarks.

...