Christian pilgrims commemorate Good Friday in Jerusalem

Thousands of Christians from around the world marked Good Friday in Jerusalem's Old City, retracing the steps Jesus Christ is believed to have taken carrying his cross to his crucifixion.



Through the Old City's narrow alleyways, pilgrims and Palestinian Christians carried wooden crosses, icons and flags of their respective countries in a procession under heavy surveillance from Israeli police.



Inside the church, Egyptian Coptic Christian pilgrim Sameera Haleem, 52, prayed for protection for her family after deadly church bombings in her country on Palm Sunday.



Christians made up more than 18 percent of the population of the holy land in 1948, before Israel was created, but now they number less than two percent.

