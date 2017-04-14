US sends dozens of troops to Somalia, 1st time in decades

The U.S. military is sending dozens of regular troops to Somalia in the largest such deployment to the Horn of Africa country in roughly two decades.



The U.S. Africa Command on Friday said this deployment is for logistics training of Somalia's army, which is battling the extremist group Al-Shabab.



Pressure is growing on Somalia's army to assume full security for the country as the 22,000-strong African Union force plans to leave by the end of 2020 . Last month, the head of the AU mission said Somalia's army has been unable to take charge as expected.

...