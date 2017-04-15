Buses evacuate hundreds from four besieged Syria towns

Hundreds of civilians and fighters who have been under crippling siege for more than two years left four Syrian towns in fleets of buses Friday under a delayed evacuation deal.



Men, women and children packed onto buses leaving government-controlled Fuaa and Kafraya and rebel-held Madaya and Zabadani, with many expressing despair at not knowing when they might return.



At least 80 buses left Fuaa and Kafraya in Idlib province in the northwest, an AFP correspondent in rebel-held territory said.



The Observatory said 2,200 people from Zabadani and Madaya had left, among them 400 rebels.



Late Friday, the buses from Madaya arrived in Rashidin, where the evacuees from Fuaa and Kefraya were waiting, according to a resident aboard one of the buses.



The Observatory said the Fuaa and Kafraya buses were expected to head to government-held Aleppo city, while the Madaya evacuees were to head to Idlib.



The UN says 4.72 million Syrians are in hard-to-reach areas, including 600,000 people under siege, mostly by the Syrian army, but also by rebels or ISIS.

