Egypt Copts ready for Easter mass despite attacks

Egyptian Copts will celebrate Easter mass on Saturday, marking one of Christianity's most joyous occasions just days after the deadliest attacks in living memory against the country's religious minority.



In Egypt, Copts break a 55-day fast abstaining from all animal products following Saturday's mass.



The Sunday bombings were the latest in a series of attacks against Egypt's Copts, which make up around 10 percent of the population.



ISIS, which has waged an insurgency in the north of the Sinai Peninsula that has seen scores of attacks on security forces, has issued repeated calls for atrocities against Copts.



One Copt who gave his name only as John said he will attend Easter mass despite the heightened security risk.

...