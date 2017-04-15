Stability or autocracy? Turkey divided over key referendum

Others fear it could lead Turkey down the path of an autocratic, one-man rule by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



Erdogan, who has fronted the campaign for a "yes" vote, says the proposed "Turkish-style" presidential system will banish weak governments, establish an efficient state and bring prosperity to the country.



A "yes" vote would allow 18 constitutional reforms that grant the president the power to appoint government ministers and senior officials, appoint half of the members in the country's highest judicial body, declare states of emergency and issue decrees.



Critics argue that will allow Erdogan -- who has been in power either as prime minister or president since 2003 -- to rule at least until 2029 with few checks and balances in a system where the separation of powers will be less clear-cut.



The emergency powers have permitted a widespread government crackdown that has targeted the followers of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen -- whom Turkey blames for the coup -- and other government opponents.



For Erdogan, 63, a presidential system has been a long-time dream.



Erdogan argues that as Turkey's first president to be directly elected by the people -- instead of the parliament -- he has a wider mandate than previous presidents.

