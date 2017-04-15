Bomb blast on bus convoy kills, wounds dozens outside Syria's Aleppo

Thousands of Syrians were stuck in and around Aleppo on Saturday as a deal to evacuate people from two Shiite villages in return for Sunni rebels and their families leaving two besieged towns near Damascus halted, a war monitor and activists said.



The agreement is one of several concluded in recent months that has seen President Bashar Assad's government take back control of areas long besieged by his forces and their allies.



In the latest deal, hundreds of rebels and their families evacuated the town of Madaya near Damascus, and were taken to the government-held city of Aleppo.



In return, pro-government fighters and residents from the Shiite villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, both surrounded by Idlib rebels, have left the area and reached Aleppo's outskirts.



Syria's opposition says the evacuation deals, which have included areas of Aleppo and a district in the western city of Homs, amount to forced displacement of Assad's opponents from Syria's main urban centers.

...