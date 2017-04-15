For supporters, Erdogan 'can't ever have enough power'

ISTANBUL: Recep Tugcu is convinced: ever since "Tayyip" has been in power, Turkey is living through "its golden age".



The head of state's detractors accuse President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of showing authoritarian tendencies at the very least.



But supporters of Erdogan see in him a man who fate provided to help Turkey stand up to Europe, and a pious leader who has restored dignity to conservative Muslims in a battle against the secular elite.



Another Erdogan admirer at the rally, Nazimet Ciloglu, went even further.



Since the arrival in power in 2002 of Erdogan's Justice and Development Party (AKP), GDP per capita in the country has almost quadrupled, something that the president loses no time in repeating at his rallies.



The one concern of Osman, an Erdogan supporter at another rally in Gaziosmanpasa, is that the president once had an alliance with the U.S.-based preacher Fethullah Gulen, now his arch-enemy and blamed for the coup.

...