Orthodox Christians celebrate 'holy fire' in Jerusalem

Tens of thousands of Orthodox pilgrims gathered at Christianity's most holy site under heavy police guard Saturday for the traditional "holy fire" ceremony to mark Easter.



Clutching candles, the faithful packed the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, built on the site where Christian tradition holds that Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected.



Christians made up more than 18 percent of the population of the Holy Land when Israel was founded in 1948, but now form less than two percent, mostly Orthodox.

...