'A few dozen' US troops deployed to Somalia: Pentagon

The United States is deploying "a few dozen" troops to Somalia to assist the national army and conduct unspecified security operations, a U.S. military spokeswoman said Saturday.



The soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division, a light infantry unit trained for air assaults, will mainly train and equip Somalia's army "to better fight Al-Shabab," an Al-Qaeda linked extremist group, the spokeswoman for the U.S. Africa Command based in Germany, Samantha Reho, told AFP.



The U.S. military spokeswoman noted that U.S. forces have been in Somalia since 1993, helping the Somali government on security concerns.

