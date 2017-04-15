Yemen fight for Red Sea base leaves 25 dead

At least 25 soldiers and rebels have died in clashes around a key military base near Yemen's west coast, military and medical sources said Saturday.



Loyalist forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition launched an assault to seize the Khaled Ibn Al-Walid base from Shiite Houthi rebels and their allies who had controlled it for over two years, military sources said.



Nine rebels were killed and two others wounded in twin coalition air strikes targeting three vehicles bringing reinforcements to the camp, military and medical sources said.

