Syria's Assad is an 'arch-terrorist': British FM

Syrian President Bashar Assad is an "arch-terrorist" and it is time Russia realized he is "literally and metaphorically toxic", British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Sunday.



Johnson said Assad's ally Moscow still had time to be on the "right side of the argument", in a Sunday Telegraph newspaper article.



Johnson was widely criticized for failing to get the G7 to back his bid for new sanctions against senior Russian and Syrian figures following the chemical weapons attack in Syria's Idlib province that killed dozens and caused an international outcry.

...