Security tight as Egypt Copts hold Easter mass

Egyptian Coptic Christians observed Easter Mass under tight security Saturday with the ancient minority still reeling from twin church bombings that killed dozens just days before.



Two ISIS suicide bombers struck two churches north of Cairo last Sunday, killing 45 people in the worst attack on Copts in recent memory.



Following the Palm Sunday attacks, the church had said it would scale back Easter celebrations.



In Egypt, Copts break a 55-day fast, abstaining from all animal products, following Saturday's mass.



Sunday's bombings, the deadliest on Copts in recent memory, were the latest in a series of attacks against the Christians who make up around 10 percent of Egypt's 90 million people.

