Iraqi forces making new push towards Old City in Mosul

Iraqi forces launched a new attack on ISIS in Mosul's Old City Sunday, military officials said, trying to break the stalemate in attempts to seize the militants' last stronghold.



Mosul, Iraq's second biggest city, was captured by the Sunni Muslim fighters in 2014, but government forces have retaken much of it during a six-month operation.



Iraqi government forces, backed by U.S. advisers, artillery and air support, have cleared the east and half of western Mosul and are now focused on the Old City.

