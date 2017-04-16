Christians mark Easter at Jerusalem site of Jesus's resurrection

Visitors and worshipers filed through the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built on the site where tradition says Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected.



Masses were staggered throughout the day for the various denominations that co-exist, often uneasily, in the church in occupied Jerusalem's Old City.



Hanna also lamented the fate of Coptic Christians in Egypt, where two Islamic State group suicide bombers struck two churches on April 9, killing 45 people in the worst attack on Copts in recent memory.



Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, entered through the church's heavy wooden doors to lead mass, stopping to kneel before the stone where Jesus's body was anointed, then splashing holy water on the crowds.

...