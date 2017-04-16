Libya govt urges 'intervention' over southern clashes

Libya's unity government has called for "urgent intervention" by the international community to end military escalation in its south, warning of a possible "civil war".



For more than a week, militias allied to the U.N.-backed Government of National Accord have fought off rival forces trying to capture an airbase in the south of the North African country.



Clashes erupted last week after the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army, commanded by military strongman Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and loyal to Libya's eastern authorities, battled to seize the Tamenhant air base from militias backing the GNA.

...