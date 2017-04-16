Fireworks in Istanbul as 'Yes' side seems to claim victory

With 97 percent of the ballots counted in Turkey's historic referendum, those who back constitutional changes greatly expanding President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers had a narrow lead Sunday night, the official Anadolu news agency said.



Anadolu said 51.4 percent voted "yes" and backed the constitutional changes to replace Turkey's parliamentary system with a presidential vote, with 48.6 percent voting "no" against them.



More than 55 million people in this country of about 80 million were registered to vote and more than 1.3 million Turkish voters cast their ballots abroad.



However, the vice-chairman of Turkey's main opposition party said the party will contest 37 percent of the votes counted.



If the "yes" vote prevails, the 18 constitutional changes will replace Turkey's parliamentary system of government with a presidential one, abolishing the office of the prime minister and granting sweeping executive powers to the president.



Erdogan first came to power in 2003 as prime minister and served in that role until becoming Turkey's first directly elected president in 2014 . He has long sought to expand the powers of the president.

