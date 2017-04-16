Turkey's President Erdogan: A popular and polarizing figure

Rising from humble origins to take the helm of Turkey's government in 2003, Recep Tayyip Erdogan quickly attracted a fervent following.



On Sunday, voters decided whether to approve sweeping constitutional changes that will change the country's system of government from parliamentary to presidential, and grant Erdogan even more authority.



Erdogan served three consecutive terms as prime minister as head of his Islamic-rooted Justice and Development Party, before becoming Turkey's first directly elected president in 2014 .



With each election win, Erdogan grew more powerful, and, his critics say, more authoritarian.



His election campaigns have been forceful and bitter, with Erdogan lashing out at his opponents, accusing them of endangering the country and even supporting terrorism.



As prime minister, Erdogan garnered support from Turkey's Kurdish minority, which is estimated to make up about one-fifth of the country's population of 80 million people.



Erdogan has promised the new presidential system will herald a period of stability and prosperity for Turkey, a country that has suffered several coups in the past few decades.

