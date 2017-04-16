Turkish "Yes" lead narrows to 51.7 pct in final stages of count

Votes for constitutional change to hand President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping powers held a narrow lead with almost all ballot boxes opened on Sunday, but Turkey's three largest cities and the mainly Kurdish southeast looked set to vote "No".



"Yes" votes stood at 51.3 percent after 98.2 percent of ballots had been opened for counting, state-run Anadolu news agency said, though a lag between opening and counting them could see the lead tighten further in the final stages.



Erdogan called Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and the leader of the nationalist MHP party, which supported the "Yes" vote, to congratulate them, presidential sources said. They quoted Erdogan as saying the referendum result was clear.



A "Yes" vote would replace Turkey's parliamentary democracy with an all-powerful presidency and may see Erdogan in office until at least 2029, in the most radical change to the country's political system in its modern history.



The "Yes" share of the vote -- which stood at 63 percent after around one quarter had been opened -- eased as the count moved further west towards Istanbul and the Aegean coast.

