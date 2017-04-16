Turkey's Erdogan claims referendum win; critics call fraud

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared victory in Sunday's referendum that will grant sweeping powers to the presidency, hailing the result as a "historic decision".



Speaking to reporters in Istanbul, Erdogan said unofficial results showed the "yes" side had won by a margin of 1.3 million votes.



Returns carried by the state-run Anadolu news agency showed that with nearly 99 percent of the vote counted, the "yes" vote had about 51.3 percent compared to 48.7 percent for the "no" vote.



Turkey's main opposition party vowed to challenge the results reported by Anadolu agency, saying they were skewed.



Sunday's vote approved 18 constitutional changes that will replace Turkey's parliamentary system of government with a presidential one, abolishing the office of the prime minister and granting sweeping executive powers to the president.



Erdogan first came to power in 2003 as prime minister and served in that role until becoming Turkey's first directly elected president in 2014 .



The vote comes as Turkey has been buffeted by problems.

...