British MPs call for Assad's wife to lose citizenship

UK lawmakers are calling on the government to strip Syrian President Bashar Assad's wife of her British citizenship, for supporting her husband's regime during the country's ongoing war.



The Liberal Democrats' foreign affairs spokesman, MP Tom Brake, on Sunday accused Assad of using her international profile to defend "a barbarous regime".



Once hailed as a progressive rights advocate, Assad has fallen from international grace during Syria's ongoing war which has killed more than 320,000 people since erupting in 2011 .



Assad's ongoing support for her husband allows Britain to deprive her of her UK citizenship, according to the Liberal Democrats, which served in an uneasy five-year coalition government with the Conservative Party until 2015 .

...