Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails launch hunger strike

An Israeli prison guard escorts jailed Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti (C) to a deliberation at Jerusalem Magistrate's court, in this January 25, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/Files
Arab Israeli MP resigns after jail phones plea bargain
Israel briefly detains former Palestinian peace negotiator
NGO accuses Hamas of blocking access to prisoners
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Arab Israeli MP resigns after jail phones plea bargain
Israel briefly detains former Palestinian peace negotiator
NGO accuses Hamas of blocking access to prisoners
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE