Iraqi forces fight door-to-door in Mosul as battles enters seventh month

Iraqi forces gained fresh ground in door-to-door fighting in the Old City of Mosul, a military spokesman said Monday, as the U.S.-backed offensive to capture ISIS' de facto capital in Iraq entered its seventh month.



The war between ISIS militants and Iraqi forces is taking a heavy toll on several hundred thousand civilians trapped inside the city, with severely malnourished babies reaching hospitals in government-held areas.



Mosul, the largest city in northern Iraq, was captured by the ultra-hardline Sunni Muslim fighters in mid 2014 .



Government forces, including army, police and elite counter terrorism units have taken back most of it, including the half that lies east of the Tigris river.

...