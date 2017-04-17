Wartime economic crisis threatens education of millions of Yemeni children: UN

Two years of war may deprive a generation of Yemeni children of an education, the U.N. warned this month, putting them at greater risk of being married off or recruited as child soldiers for a conflict which has killed at least 10,000 people.



Months of unpaid salaries have affected over three-quarters of the impoverished country's teachers, meaning up to 4.5 million children may not finish the school year, UNICEF Representative in Yemen Mertixell Relano told a press conference in the capital Sanaa.

