Saudi Arabia seeks 10 pct renewable energy in six years: minister

Saudi Arabia wants 10 percent of its electricity to come from renewable sources within six years as part of a transformation in its power sector, the energy minister said Monday.



Khaled al-Falih said his country, the world's biggest oil exporter, will also sell renewable energy and its technology abroad.



Falih said the energy sector is being completely restructured to include an autonomous board of regulators, and with privatized generation capacity.



He formally opened bids on the first 300-megawatt solar plant under the renewables plan.



Government estimates say Saudi peak energy demand is expected to exceed 120 gigawatts by 2032 .

