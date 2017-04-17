Clashes erupt between tribes and ISIS militants in Sinai

Three people were injured in clashes between militants and local tribes in the Sinai peninsula in a fight that began when militants shot at a truck smuggling cigarettes into the area, Egyptian security officials said Monday.



The officials told The Associated Press that ISIS militants launched RPG attacks on Sunday in their stronghold around the city of Rafah in response to the kidnapping of three ISIS fighters by local tribes.



Last month, female teachers commuting from North Sinai's urban center, El-Arish, to Rafah reported being stopped by militants twice in one week and were asked not to take the road without a male relative in compliance with Islamic law.

...