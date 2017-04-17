'We want to learn': Iraqi girls back at school after years under ISIS

Iraqi schoolgirl Manar Mahmoud is eager to resume classes after years of life under ISIS in Mosul, ignoring the nearby rattle of artillery fire.



The 13-year-old is back at her old school in the eastern part of the city, which Iraqi forces recaptured from the extremist militants in January.



With the first new textbooks having arrived last week, teachers are wasting no time restarting classes. The girls have years of catching-up to do: most of them stopped going to school after the militants overran Mosul in June 2014 .



A room full of Arabic-language teaching books survived – the militants had tried to shoot open the lock but gave up.



The biggest challenge is that the 150 girls enrolled at the school have different knowledge levels after missing almost three years of education.

...