Golan Druze march for Syrian independence day

Hundreds of Druze on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights marched Monday for Syrian independence day, carrying portraits of President Bashar Assad and chanting anti-Israel slogans.



Israeli officials say there are about 20,000 Druze on the strategic plateau seized by the Jewish state from neighboring Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War.



The vast majority of Golan Druze have retained Syrian nationality.



Last month, Israel struck what it said were Hezbollah targets in Syria, drawing Syrian anti-aircraft missile fire in the worst flare-up between the two governments since the Syrian civil war began in 2011 .

