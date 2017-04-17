Syrian envoy slams US airfield attack 'message' to North Korea

Syria's ambassador to North Korea denounced U.S. aggression and "history of interventions" on Monday and said sending a "message" to North Korea with an attack on a Syrian airfield was irresponsible.



U.S. Vice President Mike Pence put North Korea on notice on Monday, warning that recent U.S. strikes in Syria, one of North Korea's few close allies, and Afghanistan showed that the resolve of President Donald Trump should not be tested.



The U.S. Navy this month struck a Syrian airfield with 59 Tomahawk missiles after a chemical weapons attack.



Syrian Ambassador to North Korea Tammam Sulaiman said the United States was wrong to send messages with attacks on other countries.

