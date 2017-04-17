Austria urges EU to halt accession talks for Turkey after vote

Austrian leaders said the European Union should end talks over Turkey's 30-year-old bid to join its ranks after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won a controversial referendum on gaining further powers.



EU aid to Turkey to help it advance towards membership was now "obsolete," he added.



On Sunday evening, Erdogan suggested he would back moves to bring back capital punishment which had been abolished in 2004 as part of Turkey's bid to join the EU.



Turkey has had an association agreement with the EU since 1963 and formally applied to join the bloc on April 14 1987 .

...