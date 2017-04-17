US urges Turkey to respect all views after referendum

The United States urged Turkey's leaders to respect opposition opinion and free expression Monday after a referendum win gave President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers.



Washington noted the concerns, which Toner said included "observed irregularities on voting day and an uneven playing field during the difficult campaign period, which took place under a state of emergency".



He said the United States looks forward to receiving the group's full report, which might take several weeks.

...