ISIS seeking alliance with Al-Qaeda, Iraqi vice president says

ISIS is talking to Al-Qaeda about a possible alliance as Iraqi troops close in on ISIS fighters in Mosul, Iraqi Vice President Ayad Allawi said in an interview on Monday.



ISIS blazed across large swathes of northern Iraq in 2014, leaving the Iraqi central government reeling.



Last October, Iraqi security forces and Shiite volunteer fighters, commonly referred to as the Popular Mobilization Units teamed up with an international coalition, including the United States, to drive ISIS from of Mosul and the areas surrounding the city.



Even if ISIS loses its territory in Iraq, Allawi said, it will not simply go away.

...