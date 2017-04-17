Erdogan says Turkey could hold referendum on EU membership bid

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Monday said Turkey could hold a referendum on its long-stalled EU membership bid after Turks voted to approve expanding his powers in a plebiscite.



Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern said earlier Monday that Brussels should end talks after the results of Sunday's referendum in which "Yes" won by 51.41 percent.



The EU has been quick to warn Turkey any return of the death penalty would mean the immediate end of its membership bid.



Turkey abolished the death penalty in 2004 as part of its bid to join the bloc.

...