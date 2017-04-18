Erdogan slams criticism of disputed Turkey poll

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Monday angrily rejected criticism by international monitors of a referendum granting him extra powers that was disputed by the opposition and exposed bitter divisions in the country.



Returning in triumph to his presidential palace in Ankara, Erdogan addressed thousands of supporters gathered outside, telling monitors who criticized the poll: "Know your place".



Showing no sign of pulling his punches, Erdogan said Turkey could hold further referendums on its EU bid and re-introducing the death penalty.



Erdogan reaffirmed he would now hold talks on reinstating capital punishment -- a move that would automatically end Turkey's EU bid -- and would hold a referendum if it did not get enough votes in parliament to become law.



Erdogan said Turkey could hold a referendum on the membership bid.



Turkey's new political system is due to come into effect after elections in November 2019, although Erdogan is expected to rapidly rejoin the ruling Justice Development Party (AKP) he founded but had to leave when he became president.



It would dispense with the prime minister's post and centralize the entire executive bureaucracy under the president, giving Erdogan the direct power to appoint ministers.

