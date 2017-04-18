Observer says 2.5 million Turkish referendum votes could have been manipulated

Supporters of the 'no' vote protest in Istanbul, against the referendum outcome, Monday, April 17, 2017. The placards reads in Turkish: 'No we will win'. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Turkey's Erdogan claims referendum win; critics call fraud
Turkish referendum polls put 'yes' vote slightly ahead
Turkey says does not welcome comments from Austria on Erdogan visit
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Turkey's Erdogan claims referendum win; critics call fraud
Turkish referendum polls put 'yes' vote slightly ahead
Turkey says does not welcome comments from Austria on Erdogan visit
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE